‘UnPHILtered’: Conference discusses gun violence, making Indy a safer place

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders hope Saturday’s Community Empowerment Conference will give Indianapolis residents a safe space where they can talk about gun violence and other topics.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. There are adult and youth programs available.

Cameron Shepherd of the Indianapolis peacemaker program joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on UnPHILtered to talk more about the conference.

“The conference is about education through conversation and empowering through connection,” Shepherd said. “It’s about making families aware of what’s going on and connecting them to resources.”

