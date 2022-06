UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Connecting incarcerated fathers with their children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman is connecting incarcerated fathers with their children and resources with her organization, the You, Yes You! Project.

Joining News 8 anchor Alexis Rogers on Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered” was Ericka Sanders, the executive director and founder of the project.

Rogers will filling in for anchor Phil Sanchez.