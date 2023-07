‘UnPHILtered’: Continuing the discussion: Cities vs. Suburbs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is a long-running debate with lists of pros and cons on either side. The question: Where would you rather live? In the city or in the suburbs?

On the latest “UnPHILtered” with Phil Sanchez, real estate broker and former Colts linebacker Gary Brackett joins the show to continue the discussion of the cities vs. the suburbs.