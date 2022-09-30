UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Couple’s Florida wedding moves to Indiana after Hurricane Ian

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Throughout the past few days, News 8 has brought viewers coverage of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

On Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 highlighted the story of a couple who planned to host their wedding Saturday in Florida.

Alexa Greenberg and Pat Boylan explained that it’s Hoosier hospitality that’s helping them move forward with their big day.