‘UnPHILtered’: Couple’s Florida wedding moves to Indiana after Hurricane Ian

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Throughout the past few days, News 8 has brought viewers coverage of Hurricane Ian in Florida.
On Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 highlighted the story of a couple who planned to host their wedding Saturday in Florida.
Alexa Greenberg and Pat Boylan explained that it’s Hoosier hospitality that’s helping them move forward with their big day.
