‘UnPHILtered’ | Creating major citizens using baseball

Creating major citizens using baseball

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Creating major league citizens using the values that baseball and softball provide to our youth and families in the inner city. That’s the goal of Major League Baseball’s RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) program, and their Indianapolis affiliate, Indy RBI, is doing just that.

Indy RBI has provided over 25,000 boys and girls the opportunity to play baseball and softball.

“This was our 28th year in RBI, and this was our most successful ever,” said Mike Lennox, executive director of Indy RBI. “We had close to 1,500 kids participating this spring and summer, which is a record.”

One of the biggest on-field highlights came during the regional games in Chicago, when centerfielder Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe won the home run derby.

“My team supported me through it all,” Rienstra-Kiracofe said. “We had a decision to see who would be able to do the home run derby, and fortunately, they picked me. It was a great experience to be able hit balls out, and see the Chicago skyline behind you, it was a really great experience.”

Rienstra-Kiracofe is a North Central High School grad who will play college ball at Kent State University. He credits baseball for helping him in life.

“Baseball has taught me so many lessons,” Rienstra-Kiracofe said. “You fail so much in baseball, and because of that, you can take that into life. You will fail in life, but being able to get back up from it, just like in baseball, you can learn from it. Baseball has made me a better person overall, and given me new friendships that I probably would’ve never had. Baseball is a backbone to my life, family, and everyone that’s around me.”