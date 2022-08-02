UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Dangers officers face during traffic stops

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday’s tragedy in Elwood is sending shockwaves throughout central Indiana , and also through the state’s law enforcement agencies. 24-year-old Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed during a traffic stop just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to an autopsy report, Shahnavaz died from two perforating gunshot wounds to the head. The report also says, it was unclear how many times the officer was shot. A police report states 36 rounds were fired by the suspect causing damage to the hood, driver’s side door, and windshield of Shahnavaz’s police cruiser, in addition to hitting the officer.

On Monday’s “UnPHILtered”, City of Lawrence Police Chief, Gary Woodruff joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez to explain the dangers officers face while conducting a traffic stop.

“You do not know what you are facing, every time you are approaching a vehicle or stopping a vehicle as the case may be,” Woodruff said. “It’s that unknown factor. You just don’t know who is occupying that vehicle and what their intentions are.”

The suspect, Carl Boards II of Anderson, was charged with murder Monday morning in a Madison County courtroom. He’s currently being held in the Hamilton County jail.

An I-Team 8 report found an extensive criminal record for Boards II, including a November 2006 incident in which he fired shots at an Indiana Metropolitan Police Department officer.

To watch the full interview with Chief Woodruff, click on the video above.