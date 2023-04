‘UnPHILtered’: Digital artists groups featured at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over the decades, new ways to create art have popped up due to new technology. More recently, artists have shifted to using more digital tools.

For tonight’s “UnPHILtered,” News-8’s Phil Sanchez spoke with the Vice President of Newfields about why they’re featuring digital artists this month at the Lume and what it means for the future.