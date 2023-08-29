‘UnPHILtered’: Discussing changes to Indiana tax code

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A legislative committee is reviewing Indiana’s tax code to recommend changes before the next budget session in 2025.

A big topic of debate is if Indiana should eliminate its state income tax.

On Monday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez discussed the possibilities with Destiny Wells and Ali Bartlett. They are two members of “Indiana’s best political team” from “All INdiana Politics.” That show airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.