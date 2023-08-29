Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘UnPHILtered’: Discussing changes to Indiana tax code

(Image Aired on WISH)
by: Dylan Listner
Posted: / Updated:

UnPHILtered: Discussing changes to Indiana tax code

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A legislative committee is reviewing Indiana’s tax code to recommend changes before the next budget session in 2025.

A big topic of debate is if Indiana should eliminate its state income tax.

On Monday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez discussed the possibilities with Destiny Wells and Ali Bartlett. They are two members of “Indiana’s best political team” from “All INdiana Politics.” That show airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMPD believes woman was in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Health Spotlight: Doctor creates a...
Medical /
Juri Vips joins Rahal Letterman...
Motorsports /
Indianapolis Public Works uses new...
Local News /
IMPD: Missing 36-year-old man last...
Local News /
Neighbor: Fatal Indianapolis police shooting...
I-Team 8 /
Indiana Task Force 1 returns...
Local News /
Jury convicts Patriot, Indiana, woman...
Political News /