‘UnPHILtered’: Discussing former President Trump’s Georgia indictments

Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP on Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former President Donald Trump is facing another set of indictments from Georgia for his and his allies’ efforts to overthrow the 2020 election results in the state.

Trump is being charged in Georgia for racketeering, an action that has been historically used against organized crime like the mafia.

On the latest “UnPHILtered” with Phil Sanchez, Destiny Wells, former Democratic candidate for secretary of state, and Rob Kendall, co-host of the Kendall and Casey Show on WIBC, join the show to discuss the new charges.

