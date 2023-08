‘UnPHILtered’: Discussing the historic Drake building

A picture of the historic Drake apartment building. (WISH Photo, file.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis city officials plan to create more affordable housing in Indy thanks to a recent purchase of the historic Drake building.

The purchase also resolved a long-standing lawsuit between the city and the Children’s Museum over the building’s historical designation.

On the latest “UnPHILtered” with Phil Sanchez, the President of Indiana Landmarks Marsh Davis joins the show to speak about the designation process.