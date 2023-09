UnPHILtered: Discussing the UAW strike

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve almost reached week two of the United Auto Workers strike against the “Big Three” automakers. No Indiana locations have been called to strike, but that could change. The union plans to announce an expansion to the strike Friday.

News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez goes UnPHILtered tonight with two members of Indiana’s best political team: Destiny Wells and Ali Bartlett.