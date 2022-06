UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Dr. Jerome Adams on Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vaccine advisers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are backing the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for use in the United States.

If it clears additional hurdles, it would become the fourth COVID-19 shot available in the states.

On Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8’s Phil Sanchez speaks with WISH-TV medical expert doctor Jerome Adams about the panel’s recommendation.