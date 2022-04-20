UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Engineer says ‘perfect twisting’ on Oreo not possible

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Can you get equal parts cream and cookie when splitting an Oreo? It’s a question that’s been plaguing people for decades.

On Tuesday, the world got the answer, thanks to a study published by Crystal Owens, a mechanical engineering PhD candidate at MIT. She joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez to talk about her findings.

“It will be very consistent that the cream will almost always end up on one wafer instead of splitting between the two,” Owens said. “Because, I had thought, with this, that if you were to have a perfect twisting, you would get the cream to split perfectly in the middle. But that’s not true.”

Owens’ study was published Tuesday in the journal Physics of Fluids.