‘UnPHILtered’: Famous Gaither quintuplets turning 40

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The story of the Gaither children has captured the nation’s eyes for decades. They’re the first surviving black quintuplets in the country, born right here in Indiana, and now, they’re about to celebrate their 40th birthday in August. For Friday’s UnPHILtered, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez sits down with them to discuss their upbringing.