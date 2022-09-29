UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Fishers police chief on one-on-one conversations with people in community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department is set to hold its National Night Out event on Thursday.

In Wednesday night’s “UnPHILltered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez spoke with Police Chief Ed Gebhart on how events such as National Night Out allow for a one-on-one conversation with people in the community.

The annual event initially was scheduled to happen in August but was postponed due to the death of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. His funeral was Aug. 7 at ITOWN Church in Fishers.