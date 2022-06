UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Food bank presents Poverty Simulation program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Muncie-based food bank called Second Harvest is offering a program to help people realize what it’s like for those they’re helping.

News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez spoke with Robby Thompkins, the food bank’s director of philanthropy, about its Poverty Simulation program during Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered.”

Poverty Simulation will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Second Harvest Food Bank’s building, 6621 Old State Road 3 in Muncie. Sign up at curehunger.org/simulation.