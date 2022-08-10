UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Group starts first Black equity theater in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of actors has started Indianapolis’ first Black equity theater.

Naptown African American Theatre Collective seeks to provide equity and inclusion to Black artists and professionals, and create a safe space for them to work.

The organization also hopes to be a national hub for artists and audiences from across the globe to view work inspired and influenced by Black culture.

Leaders of the group joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Tuesday night on “UnPHILtered” to explain more about their new initiative and ways prospective members can get involved.

“Traditionally theatre has not always been open to people of color,” said LaKesha Lorene, a co-founder of the collective. “Through the tragedies that we’ve seen in 2020, we’ve seen a lot of things change, but ultimately there hasn’t been a permanent home for Black artists and Black administrators. Now is the time for people in the art community to come together and support artists and stories that tell the humanity of the African American diaspora.”