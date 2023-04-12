‘UnPHILtered’: Growing weary of mass shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we continue to grieve the mass shooting in downtown Louisville, Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered” shares a powerful moment during a news conference with Dr. Jason Smith.

Dr. Smith is the chief medical officer at University of Louisville Health, the same hospital where those injured in the shooting were transported for medical treatment.

In the conference, Dr. Smith speaks through the eyes of a weary doctor who has seen the results of gun violence inside a hospital room.