UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Helping grow youth baseball, softball in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians Charities donated $40,000 to the Indy RBI youth sports organization to help two central Indiana parks rehab their baseball and softball fields.

This past weekend, Opening Day was held at Forest Manor and Brookside parks.

During the last week of April, Indianapolis Indians Charities covered registration fees for Indy RBI participants, totaling more than $12,000. It’s all part of the organization’s plan to help grow the game of baseball in Indianapolis.

Cheyne Reiter, director of communications with the Indianapolis Indians, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Wednesday on “UnPHILtered” to talk more about the work the charity does with Indy RBI.

“The Indianapolis Indians really have kickstarted Indy RBI. It’s been a longtime partner of the Indians for the last 25 years,” Reiter said. “Since it’s inception in 2019, Indianapolis Indians Charities has donated more than $300,000 to Indy RBI and they can use those funds however they please.”

Registration is still available for kids ages 3-18 for Indy RBI. You can sign up at IndyRBI.org.