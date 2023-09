‘UnPHILtered’: Helping students learn financial literacy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Helping students get their business ideas off the ground. That’s the goal of a program called “Youth Shark Tank.”

News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez goes “UnPHILtered” tonight with organizer Pam Webb and former student Lauren Humes.

Registration deadline: September 9, 2023

Registration Link: https://tinyurl.com/AMOSharkTank23