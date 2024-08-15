‘UnPHILtered’ | Helping veterans find careers in Indiana
UnPHILtered | Helping veterans find careers in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local nonprofit aims to help veterans start careers in Indiana.
They’re called INvets. The group says they’ve helped relocate hundreds of veterans to the Hoosier state. News 8’s Phil Sanchez goes UnPHILtered Wednesday with CEO Sarah Harrison to talk more about the group’s efforts
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.