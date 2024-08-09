Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘UnPHILtered’ | Hogsett’s former chief of staff accused of sexual harassment

UnPHILtered | Hogsett’s former chief of staff accused of sexual harassment

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday’s edition of “UnPHILtered,” News 8’s Phil Sanchez brings in the investigative reporter who broke the story about sexual harassment allegations against Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s former chief of staff.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Councilors react to former chief...
Political News /
Coatesville man killed in two-vehicle...
Local News /
Indianapolis man sentenced for pointing...
Crime Watch 8 /
Brownsburg man sentenced to 12...
Crime Watch 8 /
Opioid epidemic disproportionately kills Black...
I-Team 8 /
Indiana couple unites communities through...
Local News /
Latinos highlighted at 2024 Paris...
Multicultural News /
Westfield schools to unveil $12M...
Education /