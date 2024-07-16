‘UnPHILtered’ | How JD Vance selection impacts parties’ messaging

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former President Donald Trump has selected U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate.

The senator served in the Marine Corps, graduated from The Ohio State University, and is a Yale Law School graduate.

Trump’s selection came on the heels of Saturday’s attempted assassination on the Republican 2024 presidential nominee during a rally in Pennsylvania.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez had a conversation with two members of Indiana’s best political team for Monday night’s “UnPHILtered.”