‘UnPHILtered’: How to talk to kids about Sunday’s mass shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday’s mass shootings at Greenwood Park Mall and in a Beech Grove park have re-ignited conversations about gun violence in central Indiana.
A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha Dicken, 22, fired his Glock handgun 10 times to take out the 20-year-old shooter before more people were hurt, the Greenwood police chief said Monday. The three Indianapolis residents who died were Pedro Pineda, 56; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30.
These conversations can be difficult to have, especially with kids.
Joining News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez on Wednesday night’s “UnPHILtered” was Jennifer Voelker, a licensed mental health counselor at Community Health Network.
She discussed how to talk to kids about gun violence.
Mental health resources
- Be Well Indiana
- Indiana Suicide Prevention
- Indiana Department of Child Services’ Children’s Mental Health Initiative
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255
- More resources