‘UnPHILtered’ | Indiana delegate to DNR talks about start of convention

UnPHILtered | Indiana delegate to DNR talks about start of convention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

This after President Joe Biden’s speech kicked things off Monday night.

Devon Davis is one of Indiana’s 88 delegates to the DNR. He joined News 8 on Tuesday’s “UnPHILtered” from Chicago.