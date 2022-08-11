UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Indiana Department of Education releases new IREAD-3 results

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Education released the latest results from its latest IREAD-3 test. Data shows that nearly one in five Hoosier students are not yet reading at a level needed by the time they finish the third grade.

Of the more than 65,000 third grade students that took the test, more than 81% showed proficient reading skills. According to the department, there was a small improvement from the year before, but results remain 5.7% below pre-pandemic levels.

Dr. Charity Flores, the IDOE’s chief academic officer, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on “UnPHILtered” to talk more about what the department is doing to address the worrying results — specifically their literacy instructional coaching model that is launching this year.

“We are using some of our federal funding dollars that are aligned to learning loss so that we can place instructional coaches at some of our buildings that are demonstrating that significant need,” Flores said. “So those instructional coaches are serving as a direct support to educators and are directly impacting the curriculum and the level of instruction being provided to students at those locations.”

The IDOE is also planning more programs to help fight learning loss that will be announced in the coming weeks.

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.