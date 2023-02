UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Indiana Donor Network hits new heights in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Donor Network has hit new heights in 2022.

They say more than 1,100 organs were transplanted and over 900,000 Hoosiers said “yes” to donation.

On Wednesday night’s “UnPHILtered” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talks with Steve Johnson, chief operating officer at Indiana Donor Network, about how it’s great to see an increase in organ donations that is helping many people who are waiting for a lifesaving transplant.