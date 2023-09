‘UnPHILtered’: Indiana Gov. Frank O’Bannon’s wife discusses his legacy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been 20 years since former Indiana Governor Frank O’Bannon passed away in 2003. His death marked one of the most somber days for the Hoosier state.

For Wednesday’s UnPHILtered, former first lady Judy O’Bannon talks about her late husband’s legacy and how much Indiana has changed since he was in office.