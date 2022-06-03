UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Indiana political leaders react to call for tougher gun control

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Joe Biden appealed for tougher gun control laws and urged congress to take action in a Thursday night special address.

In it, Biden called on lawmakers to restore limits on the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines following three mass shootings in the United States in recent weeks.

On Thursday’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8’s Phil Sanchez asked members of the “All INdiana Politics” team if Biden’s speech will bring about any change.

“There’s more that he could he could ask for,” said Kip Tew, former chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party. “I think it’s a pretty heavy lift what he already asked for, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

“I do think that Republicans will allow for something to get passed regarding mental health issues like that and how that relates to gun laws,” said Mario Massillimany, chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party. “There will be some pushback regarding assault weapons, things of that nature.”

