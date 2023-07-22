Search
‘UnPHILtered’: Indiana State Fair to display legacy of Chuck Taylor of shoe fame

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many famous basketball players who changed the game were from in Indiana.

But, there’s one Hoosier native whose name extends beyond the basketball court.

For Friday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we’re previewing an exhibit at the Indiana State Fair that details Chuck Taylor’s legacy. Hoosiers may recognize that name from the shoes of the same name.

Marianne Sheline, director of external engagement and special initiatives at the Indiana Historical Society, talks about the exhibit at the fair, which begins July 28.

(Provided Photos/Indiana State Museum)

