‘UnPHILtered’: Jake Query talks with fans, Indy 500 memories

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Preparations are well underway for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That includes those working for the IMS radio network.

Jake Query, who calls the action in Turn 3, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez to talk about the work that goes into calling the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, and about a fairly recent tradition he’s brought to the broadcast.

Query tweeted a request to fans to share their story about someone they lost, who loved the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. While he said he can’t read everyone’s on air, he would get as many memories out there as he could.

“The thing that makes the race so great is everybody has that family connection,” Query said. “People love the track, and it’s that love that allows me to do this job and I know the privilege of it. I just thought it was important to share that moment and let people know we’re aware that we’re having that same feeling.”

