‘UnPHILtered’: Jiffy lube Indiana partners with AAA in ‘No ticket, let’s fix it’ initiative
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jiffy Lube Indiana is teaming up with law enforcement agencies across central Indiana and AAA to help Indiana drivers save money. The initiative is called “No ticket, lets fix it”.
President of Jiffy Lube Indiana Steve Sanner joined us for tonight’s “UnPHILtered” to talk about his initiative.
The police officers aren’t looking to write tickets. They’re looking to solve problems and keep people safe, and what this program does is if an officer sees someone with a brake light out or a taillight out, that’s not safe for them. It’s not safe for anyone driving near them. The officers now have the opportunity to pull that person over. Let them know about the light that’s out and instead of giving them a ticket or even a warning, give them a $25 gift card to get to Jiffy Lube and let us fix it. We’ve given 12,000 of these cards out to about $300,000 worth of free service and about 11,175 different police officers around central Indiana.Steve Sanner, President of Jiffy Lube Indiana