‘UnPHILtered’: Learn about ‘Digging up Dillinger Project’

(WISH) — The great-nephew of Indiana-born criminal John Dillinger is working to get his body exhumed.

The great-nephew, Travis Thompson, and a former reporter, Joe Melillo, joined for Monday’s “UnPHILTered” conversation with News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez to talk about the “Digging up Dillinger Project” podcast.

They explain why they don’t believe the man buried at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis is actually the infamous gangster.