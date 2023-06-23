‘UnPHILtered’: More Perspective on Indy’s ranking as 11th worst for hotels in US

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Last week, we discussed a report that ranked Indianapolis hotels the 11th worst in the nation.

For tonight’s UnPHILtered, we want to bring you the other side of the conversation.

News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez spoke with Visit Indy’s Chris Gahl about his reactions to the report and how feedback is processed. The pair also discuss the 2024 All-Star game being held in Indianapolis.