Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘UnPHILtered’: More women entering construction industry

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The number of women working in the construction industry is at an all-time high.

The Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis is keeping the momentum rolling by hosting the inaugural Women Build It conference at the Forum Events Center in Fishers.

Mia Farrell, a design consultant, joined Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered” conversation with News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez.

Haven Home, a Fishers-based magazine and marketing firm, is also part of hosting the conference.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana air quality at ‘unhealthy’...
Weather Stories /
‘Wally’ the corpse flower preparing...
Local News /
Katie Ledecky joins elite club...
Sports /
Former Muncie police sergeant gets...
Crime Watch 8 /
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett...
Sports /
Pickleball injuries may cost Americans...
Medical /
It’s almost time to resume...
Education /
Zionsville’s Annabelle Pancake shines at...
Sports /