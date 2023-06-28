‘UnPHILtered’: More women entering construction industry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The number of women working in the construction industry is at an all-time high.

The Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis is keeping the momentum rolling by hosting the inaugural Women Build It conference at the Forum Events Center in Fishers.

Mia Farrell, a design consultant, joined Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered” conversation with News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez.

Haven Home, a Fishers-based magazine and marketing firm, is also part of hosting the conference.