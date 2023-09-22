‘UnPHILtered’: Multicultural author discusses student suspended over hairstyle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Texas high school student was suspended because of his hair.

The situation came after the state passed the CROWN Act — fully named the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act — a law that prohibits racial discrimination based on hairstyles.

Now, the school district is asking a state district court to see if its dress code violates the law.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez talked with multicultural author and publisher Dana Bradford-Majors on Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered” to get more perspective on the matter.