Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘UnPHILtered’ | Nation’s biggest war reenactment finds new home

UnPHILtered | Nation’s biggest war reenactment finds new home

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The country’s biggest War of 1812 reenactment has a new home in Indiana. The event will soon be at home in Gas City. Anthony Decker is the president of Mississinewa Battlefield Society, Inc. He talks to News 8’s Phil Sanchez for our UnPHILtered conversation.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Colts offensive lineman placed on...
Indianapolis Colts /
Indiana cracks down on some...
Crime Watch 8 /
Child care provider, charged with...
Indiana News /
Former FBI agent talks safety...
News /
After traffic stop, man arrested...
Indiana News /
Judge gives 46 years in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Wayne Township fire stations make...
Local News /
Minority Business Week highlights ‘Day...
Multicultural News /