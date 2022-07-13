UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: New survey reveals hardships in accessing abortion care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In two weeks, a special legislative session will take place at the Indiana statehouse. Governor Eric Holcomb called for the special session so state lawmakers could take up a proposal for sending out a $225 tax credit to Hoosiers.

With the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade last month, state lawmakers are also poised to enact new abortion restrictions in Indiana.

Dr. Tracey Wilkinson, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Indiana University joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on “UnPHILtered” to discuss a new survey that details how more restrictive abortion laws could cost Hoosier families more.

“Our survey shows that a third of the participants who obtained abortions had to leave the state to do so,” Wilkinson said. “They also said that the cost of care made it difficult to pay for their rent, childcare, or groceries. Yet, despite these hardships they plan to make access to abortion even more difficult.”

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.