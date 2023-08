‘UnPHILtered’: Nonprofit works to create unforgettable experiences

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nonprofit Youth-2-Greatness is gearing up for another end-of-the-month event.

The goal is to create a sense of community in the city by putting on unforgettable experiences.

On Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talks with Yuri Smith and Tiffany Spears to learn about Friday night’s event, Vibe N Paint.