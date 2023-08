‘UnPHILtered’: Obesity negatively impacting Indiana’s economy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recent report from “Global Data” says obesity is having a negative effect on Indiana’s economy.

This impact ranges from affecting the state’s budget to local health costs.

On the latest “UnPHILtered” with Phil Sanchez, Jennifer Pferrer from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce joins the show to break down what the report means.