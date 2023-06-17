‘UnPHILtered’: one-on-one with pickleball player Matt Troyer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States.

More than 36 million people played the sport in 2022.

Sports stars including former NFL player Tom Brady and current NBA player LeBron James have recently purchased professional pickleball teams.

In Friday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talked with central Indiana pro pickleball player Matt Troyer to find out why the sport has become so popular.