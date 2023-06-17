Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘UnPHILtered’: one-on-one with pickleball player Matt Troyer

by: Jett Zweigel and Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States.

More than 36 million people played the sport in 2022.

Sports stars including former NFL player Tom Brady and current NBA player LeBron James have recently purchased professional pickleball teams.

In Friday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talked with central Indiana pro pickleball player Matt Troyer to find out why the sport has become so popular.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Woman in critical condition after...
Local News /
FDA asks manufacturers to make...
Coronavirus /
Saudi-backed LIV Golf, PGA Tour...
Sports /
Kentucky woman arrested for driving...
Crime Watch 8 /
Millions of Americans’ personal data...
News /
NCAA panel recommends removal of...
Sports /
Father tells prosecutors he fatally...
National News /
Ball State OKs revitalization of...
Education /