‘UnPHILtered’: OneAmerica signs bringing humor to downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For years, many people in downtown Indy have read various puns and dad jokes on the signboards of OneAmerica, giving many a good chuckle to start off their day.

On the latest “UnPHILtered” with Phil Sanchez, OneAmerica’s public relations manager Zach Osowki joins the show to share the history behind the iconic jokes.