Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘UnPHILtered’: Perspective on Indy’s ranking as 11th worst for hotels in US

A king-size bed is shown in a guest room inside a hotel. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
by: Dylan Listner and Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

Watch this story on News 8 at 11 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recent report from Ontario-based PlanetWare ranked Indianapolis hotels as the 11th worst in the United States.

The travel information provider analyzed nearly 8 million hotel reviews on the online travel agency Tripadvisor.

The report says, “This research was conducted independent of TripAdvisor and in no way expresses its views. All data is based on user-generated content from hotel guests.”

Melissa Stephenson, a media relations associate with content marketing agency North Star Inbound, provided some perspective Thursday night in a conversation with News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez on “UnPHILtered” at News 8 at 11 p.m.

The report found the nation’s worst hotels, based on reviews, were in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Wally’s to open first Indiana...
Local News /
Kelsey Mitchell sinks game-winning jumper,...
Indiana Fever /
Indy launches first ‘Gun Free...
Crime Watch 8 /
Another book by Mike Pence...
Political News /
Gosport man arrested for stealing...
Crime Watch 8 /
New suspect arrested in Lake...
Indiana News /
Donald Trump scores rare legal...
News /
Jury weighs dozens of charges...
National News /