‘UnPHILtered’: Perspective on Indy’s ranking as 11th worst for hotels in US

A king-size bed is shown in a guest room inside a hotel. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recent report from Ontario-based PlanetWare ranked Indianapolis hotels as the 11th worst in the United States.

The travel information provider analyzed nearly 8 million hotel reviews on the online travel agency Tripadvisor.

The report says, “This research was conducted independent of TripAdvisor and in no way expresses its views. All data is based on user-generated content from hotel guests.”

Melissa Stephenson, a media relations associate with content marketing agency North Star Inbound, provided some perspective Thursday night in a conversation with News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez on “UnPHILtered” at News 8 at 11 p.m.

The report found the nation’s worst hotels, based on reviews, were in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Virginia Beach, Virginia.