‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue named one of world’s most innovative in semiconductor training
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Will Purdue University help Indiana become the Silicon Valley of the Midwest?
On Monday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talked with Mark Lundstrom, a distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering at Purdue, to learn why the school has been named one of the most innovative in the world and what it means for the Hoosier State.
