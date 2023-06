‘UnPHILtered’: Reactions to Trump indictment in document probe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For Thursday’s UnPHILtered, we’re continuing our coverage of the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump.

News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez discusses the indictment with Kip Tew, a member of Indiana’s best political team.

RELATED

Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president