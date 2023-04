‘UnPHILtered’: Red Cross tips to prepare for severe weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More rounds of severe storms is expected Wednesday in Indiana.

On Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talked with Matt Kline, regional communications manager for Indiana’s American Red Cross.

They discussed tornadoes that hit Indiana on Friday night and early Saturday, and what people can do to prepare for what’s ahead.

