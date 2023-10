‘UnPHILtered’: Rep. Mike Johnson elected house speaker

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson has been elected House speaker. This concludes weeks of struggle to elect someone to the position after Kevin McCarthy was ousted.

News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez goes UnPHILtered Wednesday with Indiana Congressman Jim Banks to talk about the speaker vote and what comes next.