‘UnPHILtered’: Responding to mass shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Early Monday morning, a shooting disrupted downtown Louisville, leaving 5 dead and 8 injured, adding it to the list of mass shootings already experienced this year.

On Monday’s “UnPHILtered,” we speak with Doug Kouns, former FBI agent and the founder of Veracity IIR, a global research firm composed of former law enforcement, intelligence professionals, and more, that specializes in corporate risk management and legal action support.

In the aftermath of these devastating events, Kouns shares why he believes officials need to do something to prevent these shootings so history stops repeating itself.