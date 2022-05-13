UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Retired police sergeant trains officers on better policing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Joe Biden will meet with mayors, police chiefs, and local public officials Friday to discuss how cities are using funds from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan for policing and public safety.

Indianapolis is using $150 million of the funds it received on violence reduction programs throughout the city. They include the hiring of more Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and violence interrupters through the city’s Peacemaker program.

It also includes money for the installation of cameras and gunshot-detection technology.

Chris Curtis, a retired Las Vegas Police Department sergeant and a national police consultant, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered” to talk about how policing has changed in America.

“A lot of people in the community feel like the trust has been broken between police departments and the community after a lot of high-profile incidents that have occurred,” Curtis said, “and while those incidents are kind of definitely in the minority, they stand out and they shine a bright beacon to this trust that’s been created between the police and the community.”

Visit PoliceIQ.com to learn more about Curtis’ programs.