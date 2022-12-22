UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Roundtripper Sports Academy hosting Miracle League fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roundtripper Sports Academy in Westfield was approached by the Hoffman family and started talking about there’s no Miracle League baseball field in central Indiana.

Miracle fields allow all ages who have mental or physical disabilities to play baseball.

Chris Estep with Roundtripper told News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez on Wednesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” “People with disabilities need an opportunity to experience the game and be able to play and have an outlet and make new friends and meet new people, and I think this is a pretty awesome way to to do that.”

Roundtripper Rally for a Cause is a Jan. 3 benefit for the project. All proceeds will go toward building a Miracle Field for Westfield.