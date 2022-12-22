UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Roundtripper Sports Academy hosting Miracle League fundraiser

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roundtripper Sports Academy in Westfield was approached by the Hoffman family and started talking about there’s no Miracle League baseball field in central Indiana.

Miracle fields allow all ages who have mental or physical disabilities to play baseball.

Chris Estep with Roundtripper told News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez on Wednesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” “People with disabilities need an opportunity to experience the game and be able to play and have an outlet and make new friends and meet new people, and I think this is a pretty awesome way to to do that.”

Roundtripper Rally for a Cause is a Jan. 3 benefit for the project. All proceeds will go toward building a Miracle Field for Westfield.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trey Kaufman-Renn leads No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53

College Basketball /

Jaylin Sellers scores 17 as Ball State beats Georgia Southern 58-54

College Basketball /

Indianapolis braces for ‘historic’ winter storm

Weather Stories /

John Mayer reveals inspiration for ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.